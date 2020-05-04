Are Hallmark Cards Made In China?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In 2020 an old rumor started to recirculate on social media claiming that Hallmark greeting cards were made in China and that citizens of the United States should spend their money on products made in America. It frequently spread via text-only posts on Facebook that lacked any supporting information.

The claim that Hallmark makes its cards in China has been circulated for years by those urging people to buy American, but it saw a resurgence in 2020 as some Americans became critical of China for its handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic and as anti-Chinese sentiment grew.

Regardless of how long this rumor has been around, there is little truth to this claim.

The majority of Hallmark cards sold in the United States are made in Lawrence, Kansas. Hallmark explains on its website:

Most Hallmark greeting cards sold in the United States are produced here by Hallmark employees in our greeting card production center in Lawrence, Kansas. Hallmark cards with specialized processes, such as die cut, glitter, flock and foil stamp are produced in Lawrence. Most of Hallmark wrapping paper, ribbons and bows are made at our manufacturing plant in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Some Hallmark products, however, are produced overseas:

Greeting cards that require handwork such as beads or tassels, are typically made by suppliers abroad. Keepsake Ornaments and other gift items are also made by overseas manufacturers.

While some Hallmark products are made in China, a spokesperson told us that the “majority of our cards are printed at our production facility in Lawrence, Kansas.” According to a 2017 article in Lawrence Business Magazine, Hallmark’s Greetings Production Center in Lawrence, Kansas, produces about 70% of all Hallmark greeting cards worldwide.

Hallmark’s Lawrence Greetings Production Center was first opened in 1958 and employed about 800 people at the start of 2020.

While it’s true that some products made by Hallmark are produced overseas, the majority of greeting cards from this company are American-made.