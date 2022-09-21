Photo of Boy in Handcuffs Does Not Show ‘GTA VI’ Hacker

Claim A picture shows a 16-year-old boy being placed into handcuffs by a law enforcement officer after he was found to be the hacker who leaked content from “GTA VI.”

On Sept. 20, 2022, a YouTube video thumbnail purported to show the face of a “16-year-old hacker” who caused the network intrusion that led to the leak of content from the next Grand Theft Auto video game, which has been unofficially referred to as “GTA VI.” However, this picture was misleading.

Rather than “False,” we apply a rating of “Miscaptioned” for special situations like these where a picture is being fact-checked and its caption is incorrect.

The video’s title read, “GTA 6 LEAK by 16-Year Old HACKER.. 😵 (GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks).”

The full-size thumbnail gave a closer look at the boy. We have censored the photograph since he was a minor when the picture was shot.

In reality, the photograph in the YouTube thumbnail was captured in Indiana in 2017. It showed a 9-year-old boy with autism who was taken into custody following a fight at school. An article published by WRTV provided more details about the incident.

We previously reported on the “GTA VI” leak, which was confirmed by the company that develops the Grand Theft Auto series. In a statement, Rockstar Games said that “an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information.” The result of the mid-September leak led to videos of “early development footage” being posted on YouTube and other websites.

According to IGN and Eurogamer, the FBI is looking into the hacking. According to the reporting, the same hacker was believed to have also breached Uber.

Note: The author of this article was employed by Rockstar Games from 2010 through 2013.