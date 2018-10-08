CLAIM

A photograph shows a grocery store aisle sign listing cat food, cat toys, wine, and meals for one.

RATING

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing a grocery store aisle sign featuring cat food, cat toys, wine, and meals for one is frequently shared online with jokes playing on the single, lonely cat lady stereotype:

This image has also been shared with the following captions: “This supermarket knows its target demography,” “Strong independent woman aisle,” and “You know you’re single when …”

Although this picture is generally presented as a genuine photograph of a store sign, it’s a digitally manipulated creation. The original image, which listed shampoo, deodorant, hair care, and bar soap, was included in a gallery of store displays created by the company Britten:

FROM CEILINGS TO FLOORS—AND EVERY RETAIL SPACE IN BETWEEN. Add branding and directional signage to stimulate shoppers and increase buying impulse. Wobblers, danglers, floor graphics, custom displays—whatever you need, Britten’s experts can design, print, engineer and fulfill it!

Here’s a look at the original photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):

The “strong Independent Woman aisle” image was likely created by social media user @aranjevi. Although we have not been able to locate this image on the corresponding Facebook or Instagram pages, a watermark for aranjevi’s online handle can be spotted on the white strip in the upper right-hand corner of the picture.