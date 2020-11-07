Was Trump Golfing When the 2020 Presidential Election Was Called?

On Nov. 7, after the country waited for several days of counting ballots in the 2020 U.S. presidential election between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, the race was called by most of the major U.S. news media in Biden’s favor. At the time of that historic announcement, social media users alleged Trump was taking a break from electoral politics on a golf course:

The rumors were true.

According to White House press pool reports, Trump traveled in a motorcade to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, shortly before news outlets announced Biden’s victory around 11:30 a.m. EST.

“Passerby gave motorcade a thumbs down,” according to the pool reports documenting the president’s activities for the public. “POTUS wearing white MAGA cap, windbreaker, dark slacks, non-dress shirt, shoes that look appropriate for golfing” [sic].

At Trump’s golf club, Associated Press photographer Patrick Semansky snapped a photograph of Trump holding a golf club in his left hand while standing alongside three unidentified people also holding clubs, as well as picture of him completing a golf swing:

Multiple news reporters confirmed the president’s schedule, that he was golfing when Democrats began celebrating Biden’s win and the Trump campaign issued a statement contesting the election’s outcome.

“He was playing golf as all of this was going on,” a FOX News host said.

President Trump is playing golf club this morning as Biden appears to extend his lead in the election. The weekend getaway comes as U.S. coronavirus cases hit all-time highs and as Trump's own chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/IHUmF4cGtw pic.twitter.com/qeoVcLFvWq — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) November 7, 2020

Trump left the golf club about two hours after his arrival, according to the press pool reports. FOX news reported he was heading to the White House.

As of this writing, no evidence suggested Trump would be conceding defeat anytime soon.

In sum, considering the photographic evidence of Trump at the golf club when Biden was projected as the president-elect as well as the press pool reports of the same, we rate this claim “true.”