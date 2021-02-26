Was a Golden Trump Statue Spotted at CPAC?

On Feb. 26, 2021, as conservatives gathered in Orlando, Florida, for the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a video started circulating on social media that supposedly showed a golden statue of former U.S. President Donald Trump being rolled through the venue:

Oh this is so very on brand for cpac

pic.twitter.com/iW7K4Xgxsm — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 26, 2021

This is a genuine video taken at CPAC 2021.

This footage was captured by William Turton of Bloomberg News. The original posting of this video did not provide much additional information. Turton’s tweet was accompanied by the hashtags #CPAC and #AmericaUncancelled, the tagline for this year’s event.

Steven Walker, a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, posted another photograph of this statue at CPAC. Walker reported that this statue was created by artist Tommy Zegan.

Tommy Zegan (black and white shirt) is the artist behind the gold Trump statue here at #CPAC. He said he tried giving it to Trump for his birthday last year but the Secret Service wouldn’t let him. @orlandosentinel pic.twitter.com/yneifzVkjn — Steven Walker (@swalker_7) February 26, 2021

According to Zegan’s website, the sculpture features a “humorous caricature” of Trump. It stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and is made of stainless steel. In one hand, Trump holds a copy of the constitution, and in the other a magic wand, a reference to comment made in 2016 by his predecessor President Barack Obama. Zegan said he hopes the statue will eventually be displayed in Trump’s presidential library.

Here’s a video of Zegan talking about the golden Trump sculpture back in May 2020:

While this golden Trump statue truly did make an appearance at CPAC 2021, the conservative conference did not commission this artwork and it doesn’t appear that this statue was given a prominent position at CPAC.