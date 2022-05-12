Is Gmail ‘Actively Suppressing’ Emails from Republicans?

Claim In May 2022, Gmail was automatically redirecting emails from Republicans to recipients’ spam folders, regardless of users’ filter or spam settings, as a means to “actively suppress” communication from GOP politicians.

Fact Check

On May 9, 2022, U.S. House Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, alleged in a tweet that “Gmail” was “actively suppressing” emails from Republicans. As of this publication, the tweet had nearly 15,000 “likes.”

Gmail is actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox. Straight to SPAM! This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Big Tech is out of CONTROL!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 9, 2022

The tweet did not specify who, exactly, within the Republican Party (people who have officially registered for the party, current elected officials, candidates, etc.) was supposedly being impacted by this alleged change. We reached out to Jackson’s office to learn more about the accusation, a request that included questions about when the representative had first apparently noticed the issue and whether he could share an example. We have not received a response as of this publication but will update the article accordingly.

That said, Snopes has yet to see credible evidence that the email platform operated by Google is intentionally redirecting messages from any GOP member to recipients’ spam folders, regardless of their inbox settings or preferences.

To test the theory, Snopes subscribed to Jackson’s newsletter list using a Gmail account. After we did not receive anything from his office (no messages in spam or the general inbox), we signed up for emails from another Republican member of Congress, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Then, we received two confirmation emails from Murkowski’s office at the same time — a confirmation of a new profile for interacting with the office, which went straight to our inbox (top), and one confirming our subscription to the newsletter list (bottom), which automatically went to spam. The exact reasons for why the emails went to different places were unknown.

However, that exercise proved that, at least from one prominent Republican, a Gmail user could indeed receive an email without the tech giant supposedly redirecting the message to spam against the user’s wishes.

Next, we contacted Google directly for its response to Jackson’s accusation, and a spokesperson told us us via email:

‘Political affiliation has absolutely no bearing on mail classifications in Gmail, and we’ve debunked this suggestion, which has surfaced periodically from across the political spectrum, for many years. Mail classifications in Gmail automatically adjust to match Gmail users’ preferences and actions,’ the spokesperson wrote. ‘Gmail users can move messages to spam, or to any other category. Gmail automatically adjusts the classifications of particular emails according to these user actions.’

In other words, Gmail refuted the claim, saying any change to users’ inboxes was a result of them — not the tech company — changing account settings.

Additionally, no credible news organization had reported on the alleged tweak by Gmail — which would be eminently newsworthy, especially for tech-focused news outlets such as Wired, TechCrunch, or Mashable, if it had indeed happened. Considering that, as well as Gmail’s response to the allegation and the fact that no specific examples of the alleged “suppression” have surfaced for us to independently verify, we have rated this fact check “False.”

The spokesperson said Gmail periodically checks its tools for operating the email service and has repeatedly validated findings that show mail classifications are based on users’ behavior and feedback rather than email senders’ behavior.

“Additionally, to help campaigns across the political spectrum learn how to effectively use our product and services like Gmail, we offer a range of free tools and resources, including several training resources and help centers on postmaster tools and bulk sending guidelines,” said the spokesperson.

As some Twitter users pointed out in the “replies” section of Jackson’s tweet, the alleged “suppression” of emails could simply be a result of a user’s spam settings or filter. We looked through Google’s help center to learn more about the platform’s spam filter settings and found two digital spaces that offer explanations from both the perspectives of administrators (such as people who manage their workplace’s email via Gmail) and individuals (or single-user inboxes).

“Gmail spam filters automatically move spam email messages (sometimes called junk mail) into users’ spam folders,” notes Gmail.

Administrators using Google Workspace, a program that combines several Google products into one system, cannot turn off spam filters. But, Google notes, they can create filters that:

Bypass spam classification for messages received from users on an “approved senders list” that they create.

Bypass spam classification for messages received from senders within their domain.

Put spam messages in quarantine so they can review them before they’re delivered to users.

Filter bulk email more aggressively.

Spam settings and filters can also be applied per each organizational unit within a workspace. Administrators can create the so-called “approved senders list” to bypass spam filters by creating an address list with individual email addresses, or by adding an entire domain. For example, if a user wishes to receive all mail from Jackson directly to their inbox, not spam folders, the user would need to simply add the domain “@jackson.house.gov” to an approved list. (Learn more about spam and filter settings in Google Workplace.)

Gmail single-user inboxes also automatically identify spam and other suspicious emails and then sends those messages directly to spam folders. Users can mark or unmark emails from certain senders as spam, and, as they do that, Gmail is “better able to automatically mark similar messages as spam,” the company said. (Google offers an explainer of how to set up spam filters here.)

