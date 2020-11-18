Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

In the aftermath of the 2020 general election, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump made several unfounded claims that electoral fraud had played a telling role in Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s projected victory over him. As part of that broader effort to undermine public confidence in the validity of the results, Trump’s campaign pursued lawsuits in several key states, including Pennsylvania.

In mid-November, attorneys who had been taking part in the campaign’s litigation in federal court in Pennsylvania stepped down and were replaced in part by Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On Nov. 17, Judge Matthew Brann oversaw oral arguments at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in the case of Donald Trump for President Inc. vs. [Pennsylvania Secretary of State] Kathleen Boockvar et al. Several noteworthy quotations, attributed to Giuliani, emerged on social media later that day.

One meme in particular took what it described as quotations from Giuliani and matched them with still images of Charlie Kelly, a character from the FX sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” who has poor literacy skills, low intelligence, and often displays an inability to grasp basic logical concepts. One of the show’s many running jokes about Kelly is that, without any basis or qualifications, he describes himself as an expert in “bird law,” and occasionally tries to pass himself off as an attorney.

The meme, posted to Twitter by Josh Billinson, consisted of “Charlie Kelly pretending to be a lawyer, except it’s things Rudy Giuliani actually said in court today.” Those three quotations were as follows:

“I’m not sure what ‘opacity’ means. It probably means you can see.”

“As far as we’re concerned, your honor, those ballots could have been for Mickey Mouse.”

“Maybe I don’t understand what you mean by ‘strict scrutiny.'”

Snopes asked the court for transcripts of the oral arguments that took place on Nov. 17, but we did not receive any response. However, each of the three quotes included in Billinson’s widely shared meme was separately reported by more than one reporter from various reputable news organizations. As such, their authenticity can be corroborated.

On the meaning of the word “opacity,” The Associated Press reported that:

[Giuliani] tripped himself up over the meaning of “opacity.” “In the plaintiffs’ counties, they were denied the opportunity to have an unobstructed observation and ensure opacity,” Giuliani said. “I’m not quite sure I know what opacity means. It probably means you can see, right?” “It means you can’t,” said U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann. “Big words, your honor,” Giuliani said.

Washington Post reporter Dan Zak published a similar exchange on Twitter.

Giuliani’s “Mickey Mouse” remark was independently reported by Bloomberg, the Huffington Post and Politico, the latter of whom provided the following context:

Brann’s first question after initial presentations from lawyers on various sides of the case suggested the Trump campaign faces long odds in its quest to block certification of the statewide results based on alleged exclusion of observers in some Pennsylvania cities. “At bottom, you’re asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth. Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?” the judge asked. Although the suit does ask to block certification of the statewide results, Giuliani focused on the 680,000 votes he said were counted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh while Republican observers were excluded or were too far away to see the ballots. “The remedy … is draconian because the conduct was egregious,” Giuliani said. “As far as we’re concerned, Your Honor, those ballots could have been for Mickey Mouse.”

Giuliani’s reported confusion over the term “strict scrutiny” was a particular source of concern, since it described what should be a fairly basic legal and constitutional concept. Roughly speaking, “strict scrutiny” is a standard used by courts to decide whether a certain law is constitutional. It means that an especially high standard of justification is required any time the state seeks to curtail a fundamental right or to engage in or facilitate some form of discrimination, and the state has the burden of proving that its actions or policies are not unconstitutional.

Strict scrutiny is the most stringent of three standards of judicial review used to determine constitutionality, with “intermediate scrutiny” being less stringent, and “rational basis” review being less stringent still.

Here’s how the Washington Post reported Giuliani’s apparent struggles with the various standards of judicial review:

Throughout the five-hour hearing in federal court in Williamsport, Pa., Giuliani — a former U.S. attorney and mayor of New York — came under heavy criticism from opposing counsel and appeared unable to answer several questions from Brann about legal technicalities. Brann asked what standard of review he should apply in the case. “I think the normal one,” Giuliani replied. “Maybe I don’t understand what you mean by strict scrutiny,” Giuliani said at another point.

That characterization was corroborated by Law and Crime and Politico, who described the exchange as follows: