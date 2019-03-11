Origin
In March 2019, right-leaning and pro-life websites criticized the Girl Scouts of the USA in response to reports about a member in Southern Arizona who planned to achieve the organization’s “Gold Award” with a project about women’s reproductive health.
On 5 March, the website LifeNews.com published an article with the headline “Girl Scouts Gives Its Highest Award to Teen Who Organized Campaign Promoting Abortion,” which continued:
The Girl Scouts’ support of abortion is growing increasingly apparent in the information age. Its materials, social media accounts and more point to the organization’s pro-abortion bias. One of the groups exposing it, MyGirlScoutCouncil.com, posted more evidence Friday on its Facebook page.
Breitbart reports the group discovered that the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona recently honored a teen for her volunteer work on “reproductive health justice” – an umbrella term that includes abortion on demand. Meghna Gopalan, recently profiled in a Tucson publication, received the Gold Award, the Girl Scouts highest honor, for her work.
Her project involved working with the pro-abortion Women’s March and its affiliate in Tucson. She said her goal was to “educate people about and destigmatize access to women’s healthcare” — euphemisms for abortion.
The right-leaning website Daily Wire published an article with a headline that similarly claimed “Girl Scouts Give Highest Award to Girl Who Organized a Pro-Abortion Campaign.”
Also, MyGirlScoutCouncil.com, a pro-life website that publishes criticisms and concerns about the iconic civic group, posted to Facebook, describing the controversy as follows:
“A project to “educate people about and destigmatize access to women’s healthcare” earns Girl Scouts Gold Award, its highest award. Completing this Girl Scout project for “reproductive health justice” began by joining the Women’s March.”
The original source of these outraged responses was a November 2018 article published by the website “This is Tucson,” which featured a brief interview with Gopalan. The article read:
“In the last few years, Meghna Gopalan has found her voice. The 2016 election sparked her interest in civic engagement, and earlier this year she participated in March for Our Lives. Then, while working on her Girl Scout Gold Award, the Basis Tucson North sophomore decided to speak up about women’s healthcare. Now, she’s helping with media outreach for the Tucson Women’s March.”
Of her Gold Award project, Gopalan said:
“I’m planning on hosting an event to educate people about and de-stigmatize access to women’s healthcare. I’ve been working with El Rio Reproductive Health Access Project, and they offered ideas on reproductive health justice which would broaden the scope of the project a little bit.”
Analysis
It’s true that a Girl Scout in Arizona discussed in an interview her plans for a Gold Award project involving an event associated with “women’s healthcare” and “reproductive health justice.” However, the claim that she achieved the Gold Award for ‘promoting abortion’ falls down on two grounds.
Firstly, a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona clarified, in response to our questions, that as of 8 March 2019, Gopalan had not yet completed her Gold Award project, and therefore had not yet risen to the rank of “Gold Award Girl Scout.”
Secondly, it’s not clear to what extent Gopalan’s project, when it takes place, will involve the promotion of abortion, or access to abortion, or whether her project has been approved. In their emailed response to our query, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona outlined the process involved in attaining the Gold Award:
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award within Girl Scouting, following the Bronze and Silver Awards … The Bronze Award is available for Girl Scout Juniors in the fourth and fifth grades to earn; the Silver is for middle-school Cadettes; and the Gold Award is open to our high school Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scout Gold Award requires girls to identify an issue within their communities or the world about which they are passionate; to develop a plan and partnerships to help address that issue; and then to spend a minimum of 80 hours completing a project that addresses the root cause of that issue and develops a solution with measurable and sustainable impact.
… At our council, we require all Gold Award Girl Scouts to attend a mandatory two-hour training on the Gold Award process and requirements. They must submit a proposal to our Highest Awards Coordinator and Gold Award Committee. Once their proposal is approved, they complete their projects.
We were unable to contact Gopalan herself, so we asked the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona whether she had yet submitted a proposal for her Gold Award project, whether it was similar to the event she outlined in her “This is Tucson” interview, the extent to which the proposal involved the “promotion” of abortion or a pro-choice viewpoint, and whether any such proposal had been approved for completion. Unfortunately, we did not receive a response to those specific questions.
As a result, we cannot say definitively what the content of Gopalan’s Gold Award project is or will be, and therefore whether the organization has even approved a project with pro-choice overtones to it, although we do know she has not yet completed a project.
Although LifeNews described “access to women’s healthcare” as a “euphemism for abortion,” women’s reproductive healthcare encompasses much more than merely abortion services and includes contraception and birth control. The latter issues have long been the subject of their own political controversies and advocacy.
A spokesperson for the El Rio Reproductive Health Access Project (RHAP) told us that the initiative is part of the Tucson, Arizona, El Rio Health Center, a federally qualified health center that is legally barred from providing abortion services. As a result, the El Rio RHAP is also barred from providing abortion services and does not even give direct referrals for such services, instead focusing on sex education, contraception and birth control and STI testing, the spokesperson told us.
In the relatively limited public remarks that Gopalan has made about her planned project and her interest in women’s reproductive healthcare, she has not mentioned abortion. It remains possible, of course, that the Gold Award project she plans to complete might feature pro-choice materials or promote access to abortion services. But the evidence of that is lacking, as of March 2019.
Although it cannot be claimed with any certainty that Gopalan’s planned project would give expression to a pro-choice viewpoint on abortion, it seems likely that the Girl Scouts organization would not object to such a Gold Award project.
We asked the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona whether they encourage scouts to avoid certain topics or issues in their Gold Award projects. Their answer strongly indicated that neither that Girl Scouts organization nor its guidelines would prove to be an obstacle if Gopalan proceeded with a project that promoted a pro-choice viewpoint on abortion:
“Regarding content: neither our staff nor our volunteer Gold Award committee determine the topics, causes, or issues that girls choose to address through their Gold Awards. At Girl Scouts, we don’t seek to censor girls or dictate to them what they must feel strongly about—and we support all girls regardless of their personal beliefs. Instead, we seek to give girls the tools and skills to take action on any issue they choose. That’s what it means to be girl-led.”
In keeping with that ethos, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona promoted Gopalan’s November 2018 interview on their Facebook page, which also strongly suggests that her chosen Gold Award project would not face objections from local Girl Scout leaders:
