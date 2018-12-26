An image purportedly showing a group of passengers disembarking from a train while flipping the bird is frequently shared on social media along with disparaging comments about immigrants. When it was posed to the Facebook page “Deplorable Nation” in November 2018, for example, the pictured individuals were labeled “Gimmegrants”:

But that image is not only typically presented out of context, it’s also outdated and digitally manipulated as well.

The original photograph was taken in March 2007 during a demonstration held outside Los Angeles City Hall by an anti-immigration group called the Minutemen and it was included in a gallery of images from La.IndyMedia.org:

Nothing about the photograph suggests that the pictured people are immigrants (illegal or otherwise) other than that they appear to be of Mexican descent, and the picture captures those persons flipping off the demonstrators (not America itself), yet sites such as ConservativeHQ.com have captioned the image as showing “illegals flipping off America.”

Eventually someone digitally inserted a “train” adorned with President Obama’s campaign symbol into the background (as seen above), fostering the false impression that the pictured persons were disdainful immigrants newly arrived in the United States.

The other photograph included in this meme does depict a group of immigrants arriving in the United States, a picture that, according to the Library of Congress, was taken in 1907 at Ellis Island:

This “Gimmegrants” image is often shared to bolster the mistaken impression that immigrants who enter the United States receive a wide range of government benefits. We’ve previously covered a number of rumors on this topic, showing that undocumented immigrants are not eligible for many of the benefits afforded to legal residents and citizens of the United States.

It’s true that immigrants who legally entered the United States through Ellis Island in the late 19th and early 20th century collected did not receive financial assistance from the federal government in the form of welfare payments or other government benefits (e.g., food stamps, housing assistance, Medicaid), for the simple reason that such programs did not exist at that time. Many of the people who emigrated to the United States from Eastern and Southern Europe in the early 1900s did face considerable hostility and discriminatory laws: