Image Shows Gibbon Skeleton, Illustrating Similarities Between Humans and Other Apes?

Claim: An image authentically shows a gibbon skeleton, illustrating the similarities between humans and other apes. Rating: About this rating True Context The image in question is genuine and features a gibbon, a primate known as a "lesser ape." Humans are also considered primates but belong to a subset of species known as the "greater apes." Living hominoids are commonly divided into two families: Hylobatidae (gibbons) and Hominidae (gorillas, chimpanzees and humans).

Showing a skeleton with a humanlike skull and arms that stretch nearly to the ground, an image shared on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2024 claimed to illustrate that "humans are apes." At the time of this writing, the photograph had received more than 830,000 views.

In the comments section, social media users argued whether the skeleton did, in fact, resemble a human — and to what extent the common characteristics showed that "humans are apes," as the post suggested.

To find the source of the image, Snopes conducted a reverse image search using Tineye . It revealed that the photograph had been shared online for more than a decade, including on a page hosted by Wikimedia Commons .

On that page, the photograph was described as showing the skeleton of an unidentified species of gibbon, a type of ape. The photograph was said to have been taken on Sept. 20, 2006, and the specimen was reportedly housed at the Department of Zoology at the National University of Ireland, Galway. Snopes contacted the institution for more information on the specimen and will update this article accordingly.

Similar images of gibbon skeletons can be found published by other reputable publications and institutions, including New Scientist , the University of Edinburgh and the University College London .

We've rated this claim as "True," as the image authentically shows a gibbon skeleton, and humans and gibbons are both considered apes.

We should clarify the relationship between gibbons and humans and what that means for evolutionary history. Though humans are primates — a group that contains monkeys and apes — our species is not descended from other primates on Earth today, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History .

Gibbons are classified in a group known as the "lesser apes," while humans belong to another subset known as the "great apes." Apes, or living hominoids, are commonly divided into two families: Hylobatidae (gibbons) and Hominidae (gorillas, chimpanzees and humans).

Apes and monkeys share a distant relative that lived an estimated 25 million years ago, the Smithsonian wrote on its Human Origins website .

A fossil described in 2022 in the Journal of Human Evolution determined that a gibbon species was in the forests of southern China more than 7 million years ago. Though the exact timing of human evolution continues to evolve within the scientific community, research published in 2021 suggested that humans diverged from other apes sometime between 6.5 million and 9.3 million years ago.

A diversity of species evolved from that common ancestry and several early humans are thought to have lived at the same time. Today, however, the only surviving species of early humans is ours, Homo sapiens.