Yes, Giannis Ordered 50 Chick-fil-A Nuggets After Scoring 50 Points — Winning NBA Finals

On the morning of July 21, 2021, after scoring 50 points in the last game of the 2021 NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo ordered 50 Chick-fil-A nuggets.

It had been 50 years since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship.

But, on July 20, 2021, the team did it — with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a.k.a. “The Greek Freak,” scoring 50 points in what has been described as one of the greatest NBA Finals ever.

So, how did he celebrate the next day?

By placing a 50-piece order of Chick-Fil-A’s chicken nuggets …

.. with the Larry O’Brien and his NBA Finals MVP trophies in the car with him.

The image displayed above is a screenshot from a live video on Antetokounmpo’s official Instagram page in which he made the order around 11:15 a.m. after winning the best-of-seven game series, 4-2, the night before. He said:

“Can I have, please, 50-piece — not 51, not 49 — minis, yes? 50. And let me have a large, no ice, half-Sprite, half-Lemonade.”

Considering that recorded evidence, we rate the claim “True.”

Earlier, the footage showed him sitting in the vehicle with one of the trophies in his lap and the other between his legs on the vehicle’s floor as he excitedly sang and danced. He said he hadn’t slept at all since winning the championship the night before.

The stream then recorded the two-time, regular-season MVP supposedly trying to persuade the fast-food restaurant into giving him “free Chick-Fil-A for life” but having no luck. After that, he drove around Milwaukee with excited fans chanting and swarming his vehicle.

While scoring the 50 points in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns — pushing the Milwaukee team on top, 105-98 — Antetokounmpo had 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the team won largely because of him. The Associated Press reported: