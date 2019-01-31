On 9 December 2018, the There Is News website published an positing that one of the “curious laws” to be found among various African countries was one from Ghana, were couples seeking divorce were required to show up in court dressed in the same clothing they wore at their weddings:

There are numerous curious laws in different countries of the African continent. One of them exists in the Republic of Ghana, at the southeast of Africa, where divorce is permitted but on one condition. Ghanaians are allowed to divorce but [only] as long as people attend to court dressed the same way when they were married. This condition creates very humorous situations in the so-called “Divorce Rooms”, where Ghanaians must go if they want to end their marriage.

This article was not a genuine news account.

The slightly stilted wording of the article is a clue that the content on There Is News consists of English translations of articles originally published on the Spanish-language website Hay Noticia. Moreover, Hay Noticia is a satirical website, and, like that site, There Is News (TIN) carries a disclaimer noting that its content is fiction: