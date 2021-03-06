Would Georgia Bill Outlaw Giving Food, Water to Voters Waiting in Line?

In March 2021, Georgia lawmakers were considering a bill that would make giving free food or water to voters standing in line at polling sites a misdemeanor crime.

On March 3, 2021, a left-leaning Twitter account posted the below-displayed image that alleged the Georgia House of Representatives approved legislation that would allow law enforcement officers to criminalize volunteers who give free food or water to voters standing in line at polling sites on Election Day.

The claim was true.

Before we address the bill directly, some context: Because some people in the state’s urban areas must often wait in long lines to cast ballots, voting rights groups and other volunteers have served pizza, chips, hot chocolate, and other food to keep people comfortable and prevent them from leaving before they vote.

In a news release sent around the 2020 presidential election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned against the alleged “line warming,” arguing it could easily turn into partisan groups influencing hungry voters to select a particular candidate and violate existing Georgia law governing voter intimidation at polls. The press release read:

Political organizations or advocacy groups will use the giveaways or gifts, known as “line warming,” to inappropriately influence voters in the crucial final moments before they cast their ballots. Such efforts violate the protections Georgia law has placed on campaigning near a polling location or voting line and the prohibitions on providing rewards to voters that were enacted to stop pay-for-vote schemes.

Raffensperger, a Republican, said he sent reminders to poll workers to watch for any groups campaigning or trying to get people to vote against their preferences — with or without food — near polling sites, despite the fact that Georgia law at the time (and as of this writing) did not explicitly include food-giving as prohibited conduct to supposedly keep elections free and fair.

Cue the Georgia General Assembly’s actions in March 2021. Two days before @ReallyAmerican1 posted the above-displayed tweet, the Republican-led House voted 97-72 to approve a policy package to change election and voting laws in the state (HB 531), according to legislative records.

The measure would update existing state provisions to include the following underlined language, according to a copy of the bill obtained by Snopes:

In other words, the legislation would give officials legal authority to penalize people with misdemeanors if they are caught, for whatever reason, providing free food or water to voters within 150 feet of a building where people are casting ballots.

As of this writing, the Senate, which also holds a Republican majority, had not discussed or voted on the measure, according to Georgia General Assembly records.

Nonetheless, voting rights groups and Democrats attempted to push back on the idea to make food-giving a crime, framing it as one of many proposals to try to discourage Georgia residents from voting.

“Clearly, the attack is based on when it is and how it is that they know Black voters are being mobilized to turn out,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Atlanta-based Black Voters Matter, to CNN. “They know that they can’t win elections if we actually expand access to voting or even if we just maintain it.”

In sum, considering the fact the Georgia House on March 1, 2021, approved a bill to update misdemeanor offenses at polls to include “the giving of any money or gifts, including but not limited to, food and drink,” based on legislative records, we rate this claim “true.”