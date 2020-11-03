Did George W. Bush Endorse Biden?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live Election Day fact-checking. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

On Nov. 3, 2020, a picture of former U.S. President George W. Bush adorned with the text “George W. Bush endorses Biden for President” circulated on social media:

This is not accurate. Bush has not endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, nor has he endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump.

Although there has been speculation that Bush would endorse Biden this year, the former president’s spokesperson Freddy Ford told Dallas News that Bush would be keeping his voting decision private this year. Ford said that the former president was “retired from presidential politics.”

The Dallas News wrote: