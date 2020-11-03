Did George W. Bush Endorse Biden?
The 43rd president of the United States has kept mum about his 2020 vote.
- Published 3 November 2020
Claim
Former U.S. President George W. Bush endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Origin
On Nov. 3, 2020, a picture of former U.S. President George W. Bush adorned with the text “George W. Bush endorses Biden for President” circulated on social media:
This is not accurate. Bush has not endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, nor has he endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump.
Although there has been speculation that Bush would endorse Biden this year, the former president’s spokesperson Freddy Ford told Dallas News that Bush would be keeping his voting decision private this year. Ford said that the former president was “retired from presidential politics.”
The Dallas News wrote:
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will not make public how they voted in this year’s presidential race, four years after the couple revealed on Election Day that they had selected “none of the above” in the 2016 White House contest.
Bush spokesman Freddy Ford – who’s stressed repeatedly over the 2020 campaign cycle that the former president is “retired from presidential politics” – on Monday confirmed that the Dallas residents are keeping their ballot box decisions to themselves this year.