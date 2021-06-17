Is George Clooney’s ‘Convict Trump’ Shirt Real?

A photograph shows actor George Clooney in a T-shirt reading "You can't buy happiness but you can convict Trump."

In June 2021, an image supposedly showing actor George Clooney wearing a shirt reading “You can’t buy happiness but you can convict Trump” was circulated on social media:

This is not a genuine photograph of Clooney in a shirt calling for the criminal conviction of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Clooney may agree with this shirt’s sentiment — he has been an outspoken critic of the former president and said after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 that the Trump family name should be moved into the “dustbin of history” — this image has been digitally manipulated.

It was created by editing a photograph of Clooney from 2016 when the actor was wearing a shirt bearing the logo of his Tequila company, Casamigos Tequila, while on the set of the movie “Suburbicon.” Here’s a look at the genuine photograph (left) and the fake image (right):

This is hardly the first time that a celebrity has been photoshopped wearing a fake piece of clothing. Paris Hilton, for instance, didn’t actually wear this “Stop Being Poor” shirt.