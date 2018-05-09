CLAIM

Major General Paul Eaton said President Trump's decertification of an existing nuclear deal with Iran deal "dishonors America."

On 8 May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his administration’s plans to withdraw the U.S. from an Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran. Shortly afterwards, the Facebook page “Far Left Veteran” shared a meme with a related quote attributed to Major General Paul D. Eaton:

Maj. General Eaton is a retired U.S. Army officer who commanded operations to train Iraqi troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-04 before returning to the U.S. to become Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Training, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Monroe, Virginia.

That Eaton made the comment attributed to him above is documented by his verified Twitter account, where he posted that comment on the same day President Trump announced his intentions to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran deal:

I have served with foreign Soldiers and armies all my professional life – including Iranian. The American Military word was trusted. I deeply regret @realDonaldTrump decision to walk away from the Iran Deal. He dishonors America and puts us and our allies at risk. #IranDeal — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) May 8, 2018

In a statement published on VoteVets.org, the major general provided additional opinion on the issue: