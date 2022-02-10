Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Speak of ‘Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police’?

On Feb. 9, 2022, the word “gazpacho” trended on Twitter after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene referred to “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police,” perhaps meaning to say “Gestapo police.”

Gazpacho is a cold soup popular in Spanish cuisine. The Gestapo (short for Geheime Staatspolizei, or “Secret State Police”) were the “political police of Nazi Germany.”

Greene‘s apparent “gazpacho police” slip-up on the One America News TV channel was quickly highlighted by Mediaite and made light of by The Republican Accountability Project’s Twitter account:

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Mediaite’s reporting included a longer clip with context. Green said:

I don’t know if you saw [Rep.] Troy Nehls (R-TX), a colleague of mine, Republican colleague of mine, reveal today on his Twitter that one of his staff caught Capitol Police in his office taking pictures of his whiteboard in his office. That came out today. So we have the Capitol Police. Now I don’t think it’s the rank and file. I think it is those in charge in the administration, and Nancy Pelosi is using them like political pawns, sending them into our offices. None of us know, have they been in our offices at night? We don’t know, but probably. What have they taken pictures of, and why? They’re not allowed in here. They’re not allowed to do that. But they’re going after all of us, but they’re also going after the American people. Did you know that if a constituent of mine wants to come visit me in my office or if constituents want to visit their representative, the Capitol police will investigate them, which is absolutely absurd. They’re investigating our staff [and] looking at their social media. They’re even checking into people that go to our events outside of, outside of Washington. So everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the D.C. jail which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives. This government has turned into something it was never meant to be and it’s time to make it end.

The Associated Press previously published a story about other moments that Greene made the news for “incendiary words,” including her suggestion that lasers from space started the 2018 California wildfires.

In sum, yes, Greene did utter the phrase “gazpacho police” when she likely meant “Gestapo police.”