Is ‘Center for Global Human Population Reduction’ Inscribed on a Gates Foundation Building?

In April 2020, a photograph supposedly showing the words “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” inscribed on a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation building was widely shared on social media:

This is not a genuine photograph. Although it does show part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation headquarters in Seattle, Washington, the words “Center for Global Population Control” were digitally added to this image.

Here’s a look at the genuine photograph of the building (right) next to the doctored image (left):

This fake image was likely created to promote the conspiracy theory that Bill Gates, through his foundation, is seeking to control entire populations of human beings via the administration of vaccines. This conspiracy theory has been around for years, but it saw a resurgence in 2020 as the foundation started work on finding a vaccine to end the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.

We took a deeper dive into this conspiracy back in 2016. You can read that article here.