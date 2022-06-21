Did Gas Prices Hit $7.11 at 7-Eleven?

Claim A photograph shows an actual gas price of $7.11 at a 7-Eleven Store in mid-June 2022.

Rating False About this rating Context While the photograph is genuine, it was taken in Marcy 2021, not June 2022. More importantly, the prices listed on the sign did not reflect genuine gas prices. Rather, the sign displayed a “test price” of $7.11 to promote the opening of a new store.

Fact Check

In June 2022, as gas prices continued to rise around the globe, a photograph went viral that supposedly showed gas prices at a 7-Eleven store had reached $7.11. This picture was frequently shared with the caption: “The prophecy has been fulfilled.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an uncaptioned version of the photograph, leading some to believe that it reflected genuine gas prices at a 7-Eleven store. But though the photo is real, the prices are not. These are “test” prices that were used to mark the opening of a new store.

This photograph was originally posted online in March 2021 by Reddit user u/mbeemsterboer. The original post was captioned “This new 7-Eleven’s test gas prices.” In the comment section, the Reddit user shared some additional information about the photo:

“lol these aren’t actual prices. It was before the gas station was open, they just used 7.11 as the gas prices on the sign to have them working prior to opening”

It isn’t uncommon for a 7-Eleven store to display gas prices of $7.11 in the days leading to a new store opening. We have found several additional photographs showing these test prices at various locations. Here’s a photograph of a soon-to-be opened 7-Eleven displaying a gas price of $7.11 with another sign announcing that a new store would be coming soon.

We reached out to 7-Eleven for comment and we will update this article if more information becomes available.