Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Ads Are a Scam

Claim: A social media post or website reports that Garth Brooks endorsed CBD or keto weight loss gummies. Rating: About this rating Scam

Despite what some online scammers would have you believe, country music star Garth Brooks has never endorsed keto diet weight loss gummies, nor has he placed his stamp of approval on CBD gummies.

As of June 2023, Brooks' image and likeness were being used in paid ads on Facebook and Instagram as if he had lost weight with the purported "miracle" product.

Some of these ads even appeared to include audio recordings of Brooks talking. This audio had been faked with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) voice-replication tools.

We encourage all readers to keep in mind one bit of advice when they see advertising for weight loss "miracle" supplements: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The Facebook and Instagram ads that featured Brooks led to a fake article that was designed to fool readers into believing they were reading from Time magazine. However, this article was not hosted by time.com.

The strange, scammy, and fictional article showed the headline, "REVEALED: Trisha Yearwood Forces Garth Brooks to Melt 50 Lbs of Diabetic Belly Fat in Just 6 Weeks...And They Did It Together!"

Again, all of this was a scam, and Brooks had nothing to do with any weight loss gummies.

We previously reported that country music star Trisha Yearwood, who is Brooks' wife, was being featured in weight loss gummies scams despite having absolutely nothing to do with them. Other musicians who've had their image and likeness used for weight loss gummies scams included Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert, just to name a few.

If we had to impart just one piece of advice to our readers who may have been scammed by CBD or keto gummies ads, it would be to alert your credit card company of the situation to inform them that you have been the victim of a fake celebrity endorsement scam. The reason is simple: These scams often enroll customers in recurring fees for a subscription that will charge hundreds of dollars per month until it's canceled.

We advise readers to stay far away from any supposed weight loss products in cases where it's difficult to find information regarding the people or parent companies in charge of them. A lack of identifying information on an online store can be a big sign that you're staring at a scam.

For more about these weight loss gummies scams, we recommend reading through our past reporting.