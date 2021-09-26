Yes, the Fugees Are Reuniting for Their First World Tour in 25 Years

The Fugees will reunite for a world tour commemorating their legendary album "The Score."

The legendary musical group Fugees announced on Sept. 21, 2021, that they would be doing their first world tour in 25 years to commemorate the release of “The Score,” the trio’s 1996 classic album.

According to the tour promoter Live Nation, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel will reunite for charitable causes:

“Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 24, 2021, with current shows scheduled for U.S. cities such as Oakland, Inglewood, Chicago, New York, and Miami.

In a statement included in Live Nation’s news release, Fugees vocalist Lauryn Hill said of the tour:

The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.

With tracks like “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly,” Live Nation described “The Score” as “one of the best-selling and most significant music albums of all time.” The seven-time platinum album has sold more than 22 million copies as of this writing and won two Grammy awards. It is regularly included in various publications’ lists of the best albums.