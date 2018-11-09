Free Meals for Military Personnel on Veterans Day

Origin
In recent years, some national restaurant chains have begun the practice of demonstrating appreciation for U.S. military personnel (both veterans and those on active duty) by offering them free meals in observance of Veterans Day (November 11). Here are some of the chains that will be participating in such programs in 2018:
- Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a menu of seven entrees on November 11 with proof of service.
- Back Yard Burgers: All veterans and active duty military who present their military ID or are in uniform will receive a free Back Yard Classic Burger.
- Baker’s Square: Veterans and active duty military get a free breakfast of pancakes, French toast, or a Belgian waffle on Veterans Day (at participating locations).
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Q: Veterans and active duty get up to $10 worth of free food.
- BJ’s Restaurant: Active duty and veterans can receive any entree worth up to $12.95 with a military ID on November 11. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is also offering freebies to retired and active duty personnel throughout the month of November.
- Bob Evans: Veterans and Active Duty Military can choose from one of six favorite menu items for free at Bob Evans restaurants.
- Bonanza Steakhouse: Bonanza is offering a free buffet to veterans and active military on November 11.
- California Pizza Kitchen: All full-service California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are offering veterans and active duty personnel complimentary entrées from a special Veterans Day menu.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Retired service members with valid Military ID or proof of military service get a free individual one-topping pizza (using promo code #5500).
- Denny’s: Denny’s restaurants nationwide are offering a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” to active, inactive and retired military personnel on from 5 a.m. to noon on November 12.
- Golden Corral: The Golden Corral restaurant chain hosts a “military appreciation dinner” on November 12, providing free sit-down dinners to anyone who has ever served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserve).
- Hooters: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of five menu items for free at Hooters on November 11.
- Little Caesars: Participating outlets of the Little Caesars pizza restaurant chain are offering all United States armed forces veterans and active military members a free Lunch Combo (four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product) between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on November 11.
- O’Charley’s: The O’Charley’s restaurant chain is offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99 menu on November 11 and 12.
- On the Border: The On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina chain is offering active and former military members a free Create-Your-Own Combo Meal on November 11.
- Outback: The Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain is offering veterans and active duty military a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage, as well as a discount to family members, on November 11.
- Red Lobster: The Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant chain is offering veterans, active duty military, and reservists a free appetizer or desert (from a select list) on November 11 and 12.
- Red Robin: All veterans and active duty service members get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11.
- Ruby Tuesday: Military personnel receive one free appetizer (up to $10 in value) on November 11. Excludes locations in Guam, Manhattan, Hawaii, airport, and international locations.
- Shoney’s: Participating outlets of the Shoney’s restaurant chain are offering veterans and active military a free All You Care to Eat Breakfast Bar from 6:00 to 11:00 AM on November 11.
- Spaghetti Warehouse: Coinciding with Veterans Day weekend, Spaghetti Warehouse offers “buy one entree, get one free” coupons that can be redeemed from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11.
- Sizzler: Participating locations of the Sizzler restaurant chain is offering all active duty and former members of the military a free lunch and beverage until 4:00 PM on November 11. Guests are advised to call ahead and confirm participation.
- Texas Roadhouse: U.S. outlets of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain are offering all active, former, or retired military a free lunch from their Veterans Menu on November 11.
- T.G.I. Friday’s: Guests who show valid military identification can enjoy a free lunch (up to $12) from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. on November 11 and 12.
- Uno’s: With a military or veteran ID, customers receive a free entree when they buy an entree on Veterans Day.