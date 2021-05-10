Is Crocs Giving Away Free Footwear to Healthcare Workers?

Crocs is giving away free pairs of their footwear to healthcare workers.

Crocs, the Colorado-based clog company, made headlines in spring 2021 when it announced that it would be giving away 10,000 free pairs a day to healthcare workers between May 10 and May 14, 2021.

This is a legitimate promotion, and it’s actually a repeat of a similar effort in March 2020, when the company “donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.”

The 2021 version of the giveaway was announced in honor of National Nurses Week on May 6:

Healthcare workers in the United States are eligible to go to the promotion website (www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare) to request a pair. The website remains open for requests each day until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled. The promotion ends on May 14, 2021.