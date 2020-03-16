Can You Get Free Baby Formula During COVID-19 Crisis by Calling the Company?

As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes is fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Tell us about any questionable, confusing, or concerning rumors and “advice” you encounter.

In March 2020, as the COVID-19 coronavirus disease continued to spread around the globe, worried citizens started to stock up on supplies to “wait out the storm” in the relative safety of their homes. As store shelves were temporarily emptied, a viral message started to circulate on social media that claimed anyone looking for baby formula during this pandemic could obtain some by simply calling the number on the back of one of these products:

This viral meme reads: “For parents who cannot find formula in stores for their babies right now grab the can of formula that you do have, and call the number on the back and they will send you a whole case during this time!”

This is not true. You can’t receive a free case of baby formula simply by calling the number on the back of a product. This claim appears to have originated out of whole cloth.

One red flag that indicates this post contains faulty advice is that no specific company is identified in the message. We searched the websites of some of the larger baby formula brands, such as Gerber and Enfamil, and found no announcements about how parents could obtain baby formula via this method during the pandemic.

The Motherload, a Facebook group for mothers, reached out to Aptamil Customer Services and quoted the company as saying the rumor was false. From the Facebook post:

“I’m afraid this is not true and I’m really sorry to hear that people are spreading false rumours at such a worrying time. The World Health Organisation guidelines on the promotion of breastmilk substitutes STRICTLY prohibit us from giving out free milk under ANY circumstances.”

And a spokesperson for that company also confirmed to Yahoo News that the rumor was false:

We reached out to Gerber for more comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.

In sum, this claim does not appear to have originated with a manufacturer of baby formula and seems to have been made up from whole cloth. As such we rate it as “False.”