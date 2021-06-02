Drinks Are On Anheuser-Busch When 70% of US Adults Get COVID Shot

Anheuser-Busch will give away free beer when 70% of the nation's adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Anheuser-Busch will give away 200,000 $5 digital vouchers good for one of its beers once 70% of adults in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Some limitations apply. For example, participants have to be at least 21 years old, and residents of California, Alabama, and Texas don't qualify.

On June 2, 2021, beer giant Anheuser-Busch announced it would give away free drinks when the nation reaches the threshold of 70% of adults who are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, the maker of the popular Budweiser brand beer stated it was teaming up with the White House to meet the goal.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal,” Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said in the news release.

In order to redeem the offer, beer aficionados must log in to the company’s rewards site My Cooler and submit a photograph of their favorite place to get a beer. The first 200,000 people to submit will receive a $5 digital voucher to purchase one Anheuser-Busch drink.

There are limitations to the offer. Namely that those entering must be at least 21 years old, and residents of California, Texas, and Alabama don’t qualify. The offer period begins when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determines 70% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and it extends until midnight on the seventh day following that date or until all rewards have been given, “whichever comes first,” per the beer maker.