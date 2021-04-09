Did Fox News Air Pornographic Photos Showing Hunter Biden?

Some images did air on Tucker Carlson's show. However, no evidence confirmed or denied whether they indeed showed Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The following report includes images for mature audiences only.

On April 9, 2021, Snopes became of aware of social media posts that claimed Fox News’ show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired pornographic photos purportedly showing Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, as part of a segment that attempted to criticize the family’s fitness for American politics.

It was true that Fox News broadcast some images during Carlson’s show on April 8. However, no evidence confirmed or denied whether the photos indeed showed Hunter Biden and sex workers, and, if they did, the circumstances under which media obtained the porn were questionable. For that reason, we’re issuing a rating of “Unproven.”

We obtained a copy of the Fox News segment via an Internet database of archived media and news stories. About halfway through, Carlson and Josh Boswell, a writer for The Daily Mail tabloid, started discussing Hunter Biden’s memoir “Beautiful Things,” which was published a few days earlier.

The segment cited The Daily Mail as its source for the images. On April 8, the day of the Tucker Carlson segment, the tabloid published an article (written by Boswell) that alleged illegal and debaucherous behavior by Hunter Biden that was shown via photos, text messages, and emails uncovered on a laptop allegedly left at a Delaware repair shop in spring 2019.

In short, Boswell and Carlson alleged “gaps” in the president son’s memoir, and at one point the Daily Mail writer said: “As soon as I booted up that drive and started browsing through just the photos, I was bombarded with these graphic shocking images. You have, one of the first things I came across was a picture of him with two prostitutes on a bed, there on top of him. There is a dog there with him, as well,” he said. “There is even a photo of him pulling another prostitute’s hair, grinning at the same time.”

At that point, the network aired the pictures that it said showed Hunter Biden with “prostitutes.” The faces of the latter were blurred out.