Was a 4-Eyed Animal Found in Sudan?

An image supposedly showing a four-eyed animal that was discovered in Sudan is often circulated on social media:

This is not a genuine picture of a four-eyed animal.

This photograph actually shows a figurine that was made by Spanish artist Alvaro Herranz. This photograph was originally posted to Herranz’s Instagram page (@FuegoFatuoArt) in October 2019.

The caption explains that this is a figurine of Akerbeltz, a mythical creature from Basque folk mythology:

In another Instagram post, Herranz adds a few more details about this figurine of Akerbeltz:

Let me introduce you this little baby Akerbeltz. Akerbeltz is a mythical creature from Basque mythology in northern Spain. Originally considered a nature and animals protector, its link to witches and covens from the ancient ages made christian religion consider them evil creatures related with the devil. Whichever simbolism you prefer to believe in, it seems a good creature for this spooky season of the year. What do you think?

Interestingly, this is hardly the first time that photographs of a doll or figurine have been mistaken for a real (and often mythical) animal. Artistic renderings have also been mistaken for the world’s smallest bird, the world’s largest mouth, a fictional “haiku bird,” and the mythical marbled fuark.