Ford USA announced in September 2018 that Colin Kaepernick would star in their new "Built Ford Tough" advertisements.

As social media users sorted through a flurry of news articles, opinion pieces, calls for boycotts, and other hot takes in September 2018 about Colin Kaepernick’s involvement in a new Nike ad campaign, some stumbled across what appeared to be a news article reporting that Ford USA was following Nike’s example by making the former NFL quarterback the face of their new ad campaign:

This item was not a social media link to a genuine news article, nor did the featured image show a genuine Ford advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick. This item was created as a joke for the political humor section of the Reddit social news site.

Kaepernick became a controversial figure in 2016 when he started kneeling during the pre-game performance of the U.S. national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. A number of conservative football fans, including President Trump, maintained that Kaepernick’s protest was disrespectful to veterans, so when Nike announced that the former football star would be featured in their latest ad campaign, social media users urged each other to boycott the brand and started posting images purportedly showing them destroying various pieces of Nike apparel.

Twitter user @Patterico apparently found the videos of people burning their shoes to be amusing but noted that the entertainment value would increase if people were burning Ford F-150 trucks instead:

I’ll pay Ford $10 if they put Kaepernick in a commercial for F-150s so I can watch some dumbass torch his pickup on Twitter, who’s with me — Patterico (@Patterico) September 4, 2018

Reddit user u/fakenewsanchorman saw this tweet and decided to create a fake news item (note the username) stating that Ford USA had indeed named Kaepernick as their new brand ambassador. On 5 September 2018, his meme was posted to the Political Humor subreddit under the title “Please Make This Actually Happen.”

That Reddit user admitted in the comments section that his image did not reflect a genuine news item, but we double-checked with FoxNews.com to see if reporter Judson Berger had filed any such report. This article does not appear on Berger’s author page nor anywhere else on the Fox News web site.

This bit of fake news may have sparked sparked interest in a genuine, albeit outdated, article about Ford’s stance on the national anthem protests. In September 2017, the company officially took the side of the protesting players, saying that they respected the “individuals’ right to express their views”: