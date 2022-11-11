Yes, a Football Player Named Parker Titsworth Wears a 69 Jersey

Claim: Parker Titsworth, a college football player for Ohio University, wears a jersey with the number 69 on it. Rating: About this rating True

Someone deserves points for creativity. An Ohio University football player gained attention online for the combination of his name and football jersey number. Parker Titsworth, an offensive lineman for the Ohio Bobcats according to ESPN, also wears a #69 jersey.

Many took notice of this back in 2021, when sports blog, Barstool Sports, shared a screenshot of his profile from the Ohio Bobcats official website.

According to the Ohio Bobcats webpage, he has had this number since 2019, when he was a freshman. The page also directed us to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, where he has leaned into the unusual name and number, and appears to be in on the joke.

For the uninitiated, while 69 is the number on his jersey, it also refers to a sex position. The name Titsworth … well … that speaks for itself.

Titsworth began selling merchandise with his name and jersey number in 2021, when laws first permitted NCAA athletes to earn money from their names and likenesses.

We also looked up his official Cameo account, which directed us to his merchandising website, titsworth69.com, where he is selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and more with his name and number. His official merchandise store states that his "mission is to offer something of a deeper metaphor than just wearing merchandise with a unique name and number combination. Through your support, you can help represent the positive connotation behind the name while also contributing to charitable organizations along the way."

We have reached out to Titsworth to learn more about his motivations behind this unusual jersey number, and will update this post if we get more information.