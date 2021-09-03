Did a Florida Chinese Restaurant’s Sign Read ‘F*** DeSantis’?
In September 2021, social media users enthusiastically shared a picture of a restaurant sign that appeared to offer a 95% discount to vaccinated customers.
In September 2021, social media users enthusiastically shared a photograph of what appeared to be a sign outside a Chinese restaurant that offered a 95% discount to customers vaccinated against COVID-19, and attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a prominent Republican opponent of vaccine mandates, stating “F*** DeSantis.”
Here’s how the sign appeared in a popular Reddit post on Sep. 2. The restaurant’s name was purportedly “Phoenix Koi” and the sign read:
LUNCH: $150 (GET 95% OFF WITH VACC. CARD!)
F*** DESANTIS
The picture spread widely on Facebook, too. The screenshot below shows just a selection of posts from September 2021, and demonstrates the popularity of the “Phoenix Koi” sign on that platform:
In reality, the sign was fake. Not only was it the product of digital editing, but it derived from a website set up to allow users to generate an infinite variety of fake Chinese restaurant signs, with a different restaurant name and text each time.
The website — Atom.Smasher.org — has been in existence for at least 15 years, and allows the user to enter a restaurant name and up to four lines of text, from which a fake sign is generated (the following example was not created by Snopes):
Since 2005 at the latest, the same website has also hosted a generator for fake error messages, fake BBQ restaurant signs, and fake law firm signs.
