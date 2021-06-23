Yes, a Florida Doctor Performed Surgery on the Wrong Testicle

A urologist in Tampa, Florida, performed surgery on a man’s right testicle instead of his left one, according to documents detailing disciplinary action filed by the state’s medical board.

In September 2019, Dr. Raul Fernandez-Cresop performed an operation to remove varicose veins from a patient’s testicle, but marked the wrong one for the procedure and subsequently performed surgery on the incorrect testicle.

Some news sources reported, incorrectly, that the patient’s testicle was removed.

On June 17, 2021, the Florida Board of Medicine fined Fernandez-Crespo $2,500 for performing a surgery on the wrong site, and also charged him $2,045.56 that the health department incurred processing the case.

