Did Tech Company Announce First ‘Space Hotel’ To Start Construction in 2026?

In a Feb. 1 virtual announcement, space tech company Orbital Assembly described its vision for luxury vacations of the future that are “literally out of this world” — priced around $5 million per person. Following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said that it was on track to begin construction on what is deemed to be the world’s first “space hotel” by 2026 at the latest. Representatives with the company predict that the commercial Voyager Station will take just a year or two to assemble, putting it on track — if all goes to plan — for an opening around 2027. (By comparison, it took scientists and engineers 10 years and more than 30 missions to finish the International Space Station in 2011.)

The details are outlined in promotional material shared on the Orbital Assembly website. Described as the “world’s first large-scale space construction company,” Orbital Assembly was soliciting investors and had raised $1 million with a valuation of more than $23.3 million. In 2021, the company was headed by former pilot John Blincow, CEO and President, and Vice President Tom Spilker, a former scientist and engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

But let’s be clear here: The feasibility of the space station remains largely in question.

Snopes contacted SpaceX to confirm its supposed partnership with Orbital Assembly but did not hear back at the time of publication. We also asked NASA to comment on the feasibility of the project and whether an opening date of 2027 was realistic. We will update this article accordingly.

Future space guests would supposedly be required to make a reservation and undergo physical and safety training before renting — or buying — a 5,300-square-foot villa complete with cooking facilities, three bathrooms, and sleeping accommodations for up to 16 people. According to the company website, villas can be booked for a week, rented for a month, or purchased as a vacation home. Smaller hotel suites will also theoretically be available for a three-day trip or monthlong rental and come with a private bathroom and sleeping accommodations for up to two people.

Our planned orbit and elevation for Voyager Station is 97 deg and 500-550 km. This is a sun-synchronous polar orbit that will reduce thermal stress and allow for almost continuous solar power generation. There, orbit degradation and space debris risk will be nominal. pic.twitter.com/DAIpr6Zp94 — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) February 11, 2021

Voyager Station is hyped in promotional materials as a rotating station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity. Guests would be transported from Earth via the SpaceX Starship shuttle. Designed to accommodate 280 guests and 112 crew members, the station will be designed in three phases and will eventually feature a gym, restaurant, cinema, and sky bar.

“Voyager Station will leverage the technologies of space and the comforts of Earth to create a unique experience unparalleled in history,” wrote the company on its website. “Simulated gravity will offer amenities like toilet facilities, showers, and beds that function similar to what you are used to on Earth.”

Each facet of the hotel would be added as a module sort of like LEGO pieces. The Gymnasium and Activity (GA) module, for example, would feature a large recreation hall with 23-foot ceilings for “jumping, running, and playing sports in the one-sixth Earth gravity environment,” while the lower-level gym would be equipped with weights and treadmills so users could “work out while watching the Earth and stars rotate below.” Don’t fancy working out? The company said that the GA will transform into a concert venue at night where the “biggest musicians on Earth will rock the station” — none of whom have yet been announced.

Some specs about Voyager Station:

11,600 m2 (125,000 sf) of habitable space in modules and access tubes

200m in overall diameter (ISS is 73m long and 109m wide)

Estimated mass of 2,418 metric tons (ISS: 419 tons)

Estimation volume of 51,104 m3 (ISS pressurized volume: 915 m3) pic.twitter.com/iuToy39GW7 — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) February 22, 2021

But just because construction is slated to happen doesn’t necessarily mean it will. As Gizmodo pointed out, such futuristic space hotels have been promised for the last six decades — and none has yet been delivered.