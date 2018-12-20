In December 2018, we started to received queries about a woman named “Tooka Pizinistee” and her purported achievement of becoming the first woman to lead a “muslamic” congregation in the United States. Although we have not been able to locate the source of this claim, but a Facebook user shared a debunked version of this meme on social media:

That user was right in her assessment that this meme is “fake.”

For one, there’s no mention of a “Tooka Pizinistee” on the House of Representatives’ Office of the Chaplain website. We also were unable to unearth any news reports about Nancy Pelosi’s appointing a woman of this name to replace the existing House Chaplain.

The biggest indication that this meme is a hoax, however, is that the pictured woman is not named “Tooka Pizinistee.” This image actually shows singer Lady Gaga at a press event in Belgium in 2014:

It should also be noted that “Tooka Pizinistee” appears to be a gag name in the same vein as Seymour Butts and I.P. Freeley. When this name is sounded out, it turns into “Took a piss in his tea.”