Is ‘F9’ the Last ‘Fast and The Furious’ Film?

However, it's not confirmed that this marks the end of the franchise. Plans for additional films and even television spinoffs have been hinted at and discussed.

Audiences can’t get enough of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, and with the ninth installment expected to hit theaters this year, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

According to Universal Pictures, the studio behind the franchise, “F9” will be released in the United States on June 25, 2021. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, alongside John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The trailer can be seen here:

The film faced many delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will finally open in China more than a month before it opens in North America.

Many speculated that this would be the final film in the blockbuster franchise, but director Justin Lin revealed that there were potentially other films in the works. He discussed the future of the franchise with Deadline:

DEADLINE: In October of last year, Deadline broke the news that there are two more Fast & Furious films to come, and that you will direct both. What more can you tell us, at this point, about the future of the franchise? LIN: Well, look. It’s been great. I think that just by the fan reactions, we now have all of these really great, compelling characters that people love, and I’m hoping that we’re going to have opportunities to really showcase these characters, hopefully in future films and in other mediums. Again, it’s a testament, I think, to the fans. They’re the ones that I think allow us to have an opportunity to always explore and evolve these characters, and we’re at a point right now where it’s very exciting. I’m constantly having really great conversations with people, and I really am excited for the future for the franchise.

The two final movies will reportedly conclude the series focused on the core cast, nearly 20 years after it first came to the screen. Lin also talked about but did not confirm potential spinoffs focused on other characters in the franchise, and even a television series:

I think it’s free flowing. What I really love about being part of this franchise is that it’s not based on IP, and it’s a philosophy and a culture that I think we’ve developed through multiple films. I think anytime people are trying to label us or box us in, it’s our job to kind of bust through, and we’ve been able to do that continuously. So, I think when it comes to really finding the right venue to showcase these characters, I always love those conversations, and we’re constantly having those. But we’re also very patient, in making sure that whatever we do, it’s the right move.

Given that this is not the last we will see of the franchise, and the film’s release date is confirmed barring any further delays, we rate this claim a “Mixture.”