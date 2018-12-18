President Donald Trump has made a number of disparaging comments about Mexicans and immigrants since stepping into the political spotlight. He has also repeatedly bragged about bringing the phrase “Merry Christmas” back to the White House (despite the fact that it never left). So when the satirical blog “Laughing in Disbelief” published an article in December 2018 reporting that President Trump had banned the song “Feliz Navidad” from the White House, many readers found the claim to be plausible:

President Donald Trump is banning the classic Christmas song Feliz Navidad from all White House functions. It’s reported the commander-in-chief the song makes him think of “Mexicans and Democrats.”

“Laughing in Disbelief” is a satirical blog published to the Patheos platform, one which frequently posts content poking fun at religious institutions. A disclaimer on the website explains that if you’re reading an article on “Laughing in Disbelief,” then you are reading a piece of fiction:

Have you clicked a link to a story and you’re here? The story you are reading is satirical. The post may have links to real events that the satire is based on, but the Laughing in Disbelief article is fake.

This article appeared to be putting a spin on the numerous false rumors that were circulated during holiday seasons when President Barack Obama was in office. President Trump’s predecessor was often falsely accused of having banned various aspects of the Christmas holiday, such as the phrase “Merry Christmas,” nativity scenes, Christmas cards, the Charlie Brown Christmas special, and Christmas trees.