Did Feds Handcuff an ‘Irrational’ Nancy Pelosi and Raid Her Office?

On Dec. 24, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that a drunken House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was placed in handcuffs while her office on Capitol Hill was searched by law enforcement officials pursuant to a warrant:

Pelosi Humiliated: Feds Handcuff ‘Irrational’ House Speaker While Raiding Her Office Nancy Pelosi got to feel like a common criminal today when she refused to comply with a standard search warrant. The FBI, in conjunction with the US Capitol Marshals Service, delivered the warrant to Pelosi’s office to search for “anything and everything pertinent to the investigation into the Deep State shadow government.” Pelosi, who was already drunk by 9 AM, threw a little temper tantrum and had to be detained “for her own protection as well as those around her.” The warrant was executed and Pelosi was released without incident.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

