FedEx Scam Claims 'Your Package Is Held in Our Warehouse' in Fake 'Delivery Notification' Email

Claim: A message about a FedEx "package delivery notification" comes from an email address that's not associated with the company. Rating: About this rating Scam

In December 2022, a FedEx email scam was going around that claimed to be a "package delivery notification" from the company, which said, "Your package is held in our warehouse." The scam was being sent around at the same time that people across the world were ordering and receiving packages for gift-giving holidays.

We previously looked at similar scams for UPS, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), and other package delivery companies. In fact, one of our previous stories about a FedEx package delivery email scam was published a decade ago. Needless to say, scammers have been doing this for a long time.

The FedEx Scam Email

According to a copy of the FedEx email scam that we reviewed, the message came from admin@america-groups.xyz. This was not an official FedEx email address.

The message read as follows:

Your package delivery Notification ID#0164278468-735 'Fedex'⚡ admin@america-groups.xyz via walisdom.biz Important Message for (name)

Your package delivery Notification FedEx ® Order 29194773US Your package is held in our warehouse You have (1) package waiting for you in our warehouse, ready for delivery. Use your order number to track and receive your package! TRACK YOUR PACKAGE Order number

Order 29194773US Delivery

Expected delivery: 1 - 2 days

Investigating the Scam

The tracking number was real, but the package associated with it had already been delivered in April 2022. The scammers sent the email in the hope that people might click the link, not look up the tracking number.

We investigated the link in the email and found that it was a phishing scam, meaning that the scammers were looking to obtain personal information and financial data.

The link in the scam email led to the URL, storage.googleapis.com/pemotion/tixrin.html, which was followed by a long string of additional code that likely was for the scammers' own tracking purposes. Upon clicking on the URL, we were led to mooltay.com, then redirected to ponnel.com, a website that displayed an "Express" logo without the word "Federal" in front of it.

On the ponnel.com scam website, we were guided through a series of questions about the supposed package delivery issue. One step falsely claimed that there would be a $1.95 charge to release the nonexistent package from a customs distribution hub.

At the end of the steps, the ponnel.com website redirected to webwinnalists.com, a page that asked for personal information and a credit card number. We strongly advise against giving any of these websites your data.

Guidance from FedEx

On FedEx.com, one of the scams the company advises that its customers be on the lookout for was, "Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package, often with a sense of urgency." That's exactly what this FedEx email scam for a "package delivery notification" was all about.

We reached out to media relations personnel at FedEx to ask questions about which email addresses the company uses to send correspondence to customers. This story will be updated if we receive a response.