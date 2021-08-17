RECALL: FDA Expands Recall of Frozen Shrimp Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

In August 2021, Avanti Frozen Foods distributor expanded its voluntary recall initially issued on June 25 to include dozens of frozen shrimp products due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

In August 2021, distributor Avanti Frozen Foods expanded its voluntary recall initially issued on June 25 from nine frozen shrimp products to 24, adding to those various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

An initial investigation into the potential contamination was closed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 21 but was reopened weeks later after additional related cases were identified. The FDA reported that there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness as of Aug. 10 that have been associated with the cooked shrimp distributions in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Rhode Island. The CDC noted that illnesses occurred between Feb. 26 and July 17 in individuals between the ages of 30 and 80 years old. Of six people with information available, three were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

“This recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety,” wrote the company in a statement.

Items were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021 and sold

under the brand names Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Honest Catch, CWNO, Hannaford, Waterfront Bistro, Open Acres, 265, and Meijer.

Included in the recall were nearly 1,500 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp that were distributed by Genji Pacific LLC at Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Markets located in California only. These products were packaged in clear lid containers with labels that indicate the product name, ingredients, and best by date.

Also recalled were 67 packs of 12-piece shrimp tempura kabuki rolls distributed at Mai Sushi restaurant counters located in some California California Target stores.

The FDA and CDC recommend consumers with symptoms of salmonella contact their health care provider to receive care.