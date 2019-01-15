Has the FDA Halted Food Inspections Because of the Government Shutdown?

Some inspectors have returned to resume their duties, but it's unclear for how long.

Claim

The Food and Drug Administration has halted some food inspections due to the federal government shutdown.

Rating

Mixture About this rating

What's True

The Food and Drug Administration has halted some food inspections due to the partial federal government shut down.

What's False

The agency has recalled some inspectors back to work with no pay, and has restarted some crucial inspections.

Origin

In early-to-mid January 2019, several major news outlets reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had halted inspections of various foods as a result of an ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government.

Although it’s true that the FDA halted some inspections on 9 January 2019, the agency also resumed many on 15 January 2019, when FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced that furloughed food inspectors would be recalled to carry on their work without pay. We reached out to the FDA’s press office but received only an automated response stating that employees were on furlough.

Gottlieb, however, took to his Twitter account in an effort to keep the public updated and informed:

Less than a week earlier, Gottlieb had announced that some inspections had been suspended. According to the New York Times those inspections included “routine food safety inspections of seafood, fruits, vegetables and many other foods at high risk of contamination because of the federal government’s shutdown.”

According to Gottlieb, the FDA continued doing regular inspections of foreign foods and was “taking steps” to conduct “high risk” inspections, which make up 31 percent of the agency’s work load. Gottlieb said the FDA typically conducts about 160 inspections per week. High-risk foods include, according to Gottlieb:

[M]odified atmosphere packaged products; acidified and low acid canned foods; seafood; custard filled bakery products; dairy products including soft, semi-soft, soft ripened cheese and cheese products, unpasteurized juices; sprouts ready-to-eat; fresh fruits and vegetables and processed fruits and vegetables; spices; shell eggs; sandwiches; prepared salads; infant formula; and medical foods.

Gottlieb maintained the agency wouldn’t have been doing inspections over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period anyway:

Workers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees meat and poultry, also have continued to perform inspections without pay.

A partial federal government shutdown started 22 December 2018 after President Donald Trump demanded a $5.7 billion appropriation for border wall construction be included in the federal budget, something Democrats refused to agree to. The impasse resulted in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

