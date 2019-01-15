In early-to-mid January 2019, several major news outlets reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had halted inspections of various foods as a result of an ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government.

Although it’s true that the FDA halted some inspections on 9 January 2019, the agency also resumed many on 15 January 2019, when FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced that furloughed food inspectors would be recalled to carry on their work without pay. We reached out to the FDA’s press office but received only an automated response stating that employees were on furlough.

Gottlieb, however, took to his Twitter account in an effort to keep the public updated and informed:

We re-starting high risk food inspections as early as tomorrow. We’ll also do compounding inspections this week. And we started sampling high risk imported produce in the northeast region today. We’ll expand our footprint as the week progresses. Our teams are working. — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) January 14, 2019

This work is being done by an inspectorate that’s largely going unpaid. These men and women are the tip of the spear in our consumer protection mission. They’re the very front line. And they’re on the job. The entire nation owes them gratitude. I’m inspired by their dedication. — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) January 14, 2019

Less than a week earlier, Gottlieb had announced that some inspections had been suspended. According to the New York Times those inspections included “routine food safety inspections of seafood, fruits, vegetables and many other foods at high risk of contamination because of the federal government’s shutdown.”

According to Gottlieb, the FDA continued doing regular inspections of foreign foods and was “taking steps” to conduct “high risk” inspections, which make up 31 percent of the agency’s work load. Gottlieb said the FDA typically conducts about 160 inspections per week. High-risk foods include, according to Gottlieb:

[M]odified atmosphere packaged products; acidified and low acid canned foods; seafood; custard filled bakery products; dairy products including soft, semi-soft, soft ripened cheese and cheese products, unpasteurized juices; sprouts ready-to-eat; fresh fruits and vegetables and processed fruits and vegetables; spices; shell eggs; sandwiches; prepared salads; infant formula; and medical foods.

Gottlieb maintained the agency wouldn’t have been doing inspections over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period anyway:

We wouldn’t have conducted inspections during the 2 weeks around Christmas and New Years, so this is really the first week where there might have been *some* inspections postponed while we put in place mechanisms to continue high risk food surveillance inspections during shutdown — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) January 10, 2019

Workers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees meat and poultry, also have continued to perform inspections without pay.

A partial federal government shutdown started 22 December 2018 after President Donald Trump demanded a $5.7 billion appropriation for border wall construction be included in the federal budget, something Democrats refused to agree to. The impasse resulted in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.