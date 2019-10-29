Did Trump Tweet About Banning ‘Fake Boos’ in Public?
In some ways, it's a bit too easy to create fake tweets.
- Published 29 October 2019
Claim
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about banning "fake boos" after being booed at the 2019 World Series.
Origin
In late October 2019, a tweet attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump circulated on the internet:
“To help my lovely Wife with #BeBets anti-bullying Campaign, I am signing an Executive Order that will BAN any form of public “Booing”. This has NOTHING to do with yesertday’s [sic] very unfair World Series game. The croud [sic] was NOT booing me! FAKE BOOS!!!”
Although it referenced several real news items, the tweet itself was fake. Trump didn’t post that message, as can be confirmed by searching a database that catalogs all of his tweets. The alleged tweet also fails to show up in ProPublica’s searchable archive of deleted tweets posted by politicians.
Ersatz Trump in the tweet referenced first lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, dubbed #BeBest, as well as the fact that he was vociferously booed by the crowd at National Park during Game 5 of the World Series in late October 2019. And the “FAKE BOOS” phrase appeared to be a play on both the upcoming Halloween holiday and Trump’s frequent use of the term “fake news” to denigrate the news media as an institution.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes