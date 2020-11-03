No, Beto O’Rourke Didn’t Promise To ‘Drop My Nudes’ If Texas Goes Blue
A TV writer's prank earned an almost immediate Twitter suspension.
- Published 2 November 2020
Claim
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke vowed to "drop my nudes" if the state of Texas goes to the Democrats in the 2020 general election.
Origin
If you were scrolling Twitter on Nov. 2, 2020 — the evening before the U.S. general election — you may have seen a tweet that left you scratching your head. Did former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, really promise to “drop my nudes” if his home state went blue in 2020?
O’Rourke wrote no such tweet. It was a practical joke by television writer Ira Madison, impersonating O’Rourke. Madison’s Twitter account was suspended after he posted the tweet, but not before we captured a screen shot.
O’Rourke has been campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Texas. Madison’s tweet played on the hope that the state, which has historically been a GOP stronghold for years, could go to the Democrats in the Nov. 3 election.