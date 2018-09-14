CLAIM

President Donald Trump once said that "faith is more powerful than government."

The prevalence of fake quotes on the internet has rendered many readers skeptical of just about any unsourced material. So when the quote “faith is more powerful than government, and nothing is more powerful than God” was placed over an image of President Trump and passed around social media, many viewers questioned whether this was a legitimate quote from the President of the United States:

President Trump did indeed speak those words during remarks he delivered at a National Day of Prayer event held at the White House on 3 May 2018. The quote can be heard around the 6 minute mark of the following video:

A transcript of President Trump’s full speech can be viewed on the official White House web site. We’ve included the relevant portion from this speech below: