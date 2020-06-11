Is Facebook Sponsoring the Republican National Convention?

Given the contentious relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and social media platforms in mid-2020, many internet users found it in turn amusing, ironic, or dismaying when they encountered news articles announcing that Facebook had confirmed they would be sponsoring the upcoming Republican National Convention at which Trump would be officially nominated for a second term in office:

With Donald Trump all but nominated as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, Facebook has confirmed to Recode that it will remain a sponsor of the GOP’s July convention in Cleveland. That’s despite an activist group urging tech companies to pull their support for the event, which they characterize as “sponsoring” Trump’s contentious platform. It’s also despite public tension between Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who last month criticized “fearful voices calling for building walls and distancing people they label as others.” Though Zuckerberg did not name Trump, Trump’s campaign staff nonetheless responded to the comments, saying that Zuckerberg’s “attitude would change” if he moved closer to the U.S. border.

A salient detail that eluded many viewers, however, was that the information they were perusing was several years out-of-date, taken from a four-year-old Fortune article about the 2016 Republican convention. So much so, in fact, that Fortune prepended an editor’s note to their story to alert readers to that fact:

“Editor’s note: In a bid to reduce misleading online sharing of this story, we must reiterate: It was published in 2016.”

As of this writing, the details of the 2020 Republican National Convention — including its location — remain uncertain: