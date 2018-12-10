A photograph commonly used to illustrate the plight of asylum seekers shows a Jewish German man, along with his wife, wearing placards protesting the man’s deportation from the U.S. back to Nazi Germany, arguing his torturous death would be inevitable if forced to return:

According to the stock photograph repository Alamy, the picture was taken on 12 June 1936 and credited to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and featured a man named Otto Richter and his wife protesting at Ellis Island. A 24 December 1937 report in Seattle’s The Jewish Transcript provides a full accounting of Richter’s remarkable story, which ended with his deportation to Belgium (as opposed to Nazi Germany) after significant pressure from U.S. based-advocacy groups: