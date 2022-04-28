Did Epstein Email Elon Musk About Kung Fu Practice with Maxwell?

Claim A picture of a phone or computer screen shows an email exchange between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2016, in which Epstein asks Musk if he was “able to meet up” with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “at kung fu practice on Saturday.”

UPDATE: On the night of April 28, 2022, a correction was made after PlainSite’s Aaron Greenspan reached out to our writer regarding errors. The Epstein web domain did, in fact, exist before 2016. An apology is extended to Greenspan for the mistake. This story will be updated again after we are finished gathering more information.

On April 19, 2022, a picture was posted on the @PlainSite Twitter account that appeared to show an email exchange from May 2016 between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Epstein purportedly asked Musk, “Elon, were you able to meet up with Ghislaine at kung fu practice on Saturday?” Ghislaine referred to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein‘s former associate who is now a convicted sex trafficker. Musk supposedly replied to Epstein with, “I did, thank you :).”

The picture of the exchange also spread to several threads on Reddit, including in r/TrueAnon, r/conspiracy, r/CumTownCumTown, r/EnoughMuskSpam, and r/Epstein. It had surfaced around the same time that Musk was looking into buying Twitter.

The picture of the email messages read as follows:

Begin forwarded message: From: Elon Musk

Subject: Re: All good?

Date: May 30, 2016 at 12:00:26 AM PDT

To: Jeffrey Epstein (jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org) I did, thank you :) On May 29, 2016, at 9:00 PM, Jeffrey Epstein (jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org) wrote: Elon,

Were you able to meet up with Ghislaine at kung fu practice on Saturday? – Jeff

Another tweet from the @PlainSite Twitter account claimed that the picture of the Epstein and Musk emails first “surfaced” during Maxwell’s 2021 trial.

The email address supposedly used by Epstein in the May 2016 exchange, jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org, ended with a web domain named jeffreyepstein.org. In our original version of this story, we initially wrote that the domain wasn’t created yet. However, this was an error on our part. @PlainSite’s Aaron Greenspan reached out to us with evidence on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine that the domain had been around since at least 2010. (For full transparency, our original story with our error is also available on the Wayback Machine.)

In addition to the emails, the @PlainSite Twitter account claimed that Musk had deleted previous tweets where he mentioned Maxwell‘s name. However, this was false. Those tweets were not deleted. They were still available as of late April 2022.

Also mentioned in @PlainSite’s thread was a picture of Maxwell standing behind Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2014. We previously reported on the facts behind this photograph. Additionally, news.com.au also published a story on the matter, going into some detail about other purported past interactions between Musk and Epstein, who, according to an autopsy, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

We reached out to Greenspan for more details about the email and will update this story in the future. For the time being, our original rating of “False” has been changed to “Research In Progress.”