Was the Coroner Who Declared Epstein’s Death a ‘Suicide’ on Clinton Foundation Payroll?

On Aug. 17, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that the New York City coroner who had declared Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide was on the payroll of the Clinton Foundation through 2015:

NYC Coroner That Declared Epstein’s Death ‘Suicide’ Was on Clinton Foundation Payroll Until 2015 An independent investigation by credible sources that may or may not be tied to the federal task force to investigate the Clintons has found that the New York City coroner who signed Jeffrey Epstein’s death certificate was on the Clinton Foundation’s Board of Trustees until 2015. This report, which is an alleged excerpt from the Foundation’s public filings, has not been doctored at all. It shows clearly that Eric Braverman, the same man who declared Epstein’s death a suicide, made nearly $500K in 2015 for a cushy 45-hour per week job.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.