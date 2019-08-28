Was the Coroner Who Declared Epstein’s Death a ‘Suicide’ on Clinton Foundation Payroll?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 28 August 2019
Claim
The New York City coroner who signed Jeffrey Epstein’s death certificate was on the Clinton Foundation’s Board of Trustees until 2015.
Origin
On Aug. 17, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that the New York City coroner who had declared Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide was on the payroll of the Clinton Foundation through 2015:
NYC Coroner That Declared Epstein’s Death ‘Suicide’ Was on Clinton Foundation Payroll Until 2015
An independent investigation by credible sources that may or may not be tied to the federal task force to investigate the Clintons has found that the New York City coroner who signed Jeffrey Epstein’s death certificate was on the Clinton Foundation’s Board of Trustees until 2015.
This report, which is an alleged excerpt from the Foundation’s public filings, has not been doctored at all. It shows clearly that Eric Braverman, the same man who declared Epstein’s death a suicide, made nearly $500K in 2015 for a cushy 45-hour per week job.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes