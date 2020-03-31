Did Empire State Building Display ‘Siren’ Lights During COVID-19 Pandemic?

As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes is fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Browse our coronavirus fact checks here . Tell us about any questionable or concerning rumors and “advice” you encounter here.

On March 30, 2020, videos and photographs supposedly showing a red and white siren light atop the Empire State Building in New York City were widely circulated on social media. The following video, for instance, was viewed more than 7 million times within 24 hours of its initial posting:

The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/50TjEjOogN — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) March 31, 2020

This is a genuine video of the Empire State Building taken on March 30, 2020, as the city (as well as the country) fought against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A brief statement on the the Empire State Building website explained the building “will be lit red with a siren in the mast paying respect to heroic COVID-19 emergency workers.” The official Twitter account for the Empire State Building stated that these “heartbeat” and “siren” lights would be displayed “through the COVID-19 battle.”

A March 27 press release noted that this nightly show, synced with music (the “modern era anthem of New York City, Alicia Keys’ ‘Empire State of Mind'”), would continue through April 2.

Here is more information about the display: