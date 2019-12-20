Is Photo of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley on Christmas Morning Real?

On Dec. 19, 2019, the Twitter account History Lovers Club posted an image that supposedly showed Elvis Presley and his daughter, Lisa Marie, playing the guitar on Christmas morning:

This is not a genuine photograph of the pair on Christmas morning but a doctored image created by digitally editing a stock photograph.

Here’s a look at the original image (left) and the doctored image (right):

Elvis Presley appears to be a favorite of photoshoppers. We’ve covered several other fake pictures of the rock-and-roll legend, such as this one of Elvis with Bruce Lee and this one of Elvis with John Lennon.