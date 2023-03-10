Fact Check

No, Elon Musk Didn't Say 'Planet of the Apes' Is a Stupid Movie

Twitter's CEO is a prolific, influential, and sometimes careless tweeter, which makes him a target for parody.

David Emery

Published Mar 10, 2023

On March 4, 2023, Elon Musk tweeted complaints about "plot holes" in the movie "Planet of the Apes" and called it the "stupidest shit I've ever seen."
Originated as Satire
Originated as Satire

In early March 2023, a screenshot of an alleged tweet from Elon Musk began circulating in which the Twitter CEO supposedly blasted "plot holes" in the movie "Planet of the Apes" and called it the "stupidest shit i've ever seen." The original tweet of the screenshot, from Twitter user @MNateShyamalan, received 1 million views and thousands of likes and retweets:

did musk tweet that planet of the apes was a stupid movie? 

Like a previous "Musk tweet" shared by that same account and fact-checked by Snopes, it was fake, and shared with humorous intent. Though the account's profile does not contain a "satire" or "parody" disclaimer, @MNateShyamalan makes it clear enough in responses to some of the replies in the thread that the posted screenshot was fake. 

The "Poe's Law" referenced above is "an Internet axiom which states that it is difficult to distinguish extremism from satire of extremism on the Internet unless the author clearly indicates his/her intent," according to the website Know Your Meme.

As for the due diligence part of this fact check, we looked for evidence on Musk's official Twitter account and PolitiTweet's archive of Musk's tweets that he tweeted about "Planet of the Apes" on March 4, 2023, and, unsurprisingly, found none. 

