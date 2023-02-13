Did Elon Musk Sit with Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl LVII?

Advertisment:

Claim: As spectators for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch sat together for at least a portion of the event. Rating: About this rating True Context It's unknown if they spent the entire game, or just a portion of it, in adjacent seats.

A number of famous faces were spotted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. Many people watching the event remotely noticed that Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and Tesla's CEO, was documented sitting next to Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of News Corporation (News Corp), which includes Fox News. Murdoch appeared to be eating a hotdog, and they were accompanied by his daughter Elisabeth.

At one point during Fox's TV broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (38-35), cameras panned to a stadium box where Musk and the Murdochs were seated, side by side. It's unknown if they spent the entire game, or just a portion of it, in those adjacent seats.

Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olson commented on the scene. Burkhardt said, "Well, you've got some brilliant minds in that photo, Rupert Murdoch, Elizabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk."

"Rupert pays our checks, too, so that's always good," he continued, as Olson laughed.

A full video of their commentary can be seen below:

Musk acknowledged the social interaction on Twitter. A Twitter user asked, "What are [the Murdochs and Musk] talking about? Wrong answers only." In a seemingly jokey response, Musk wrote, "Dogecoin."

Soon after that tweet by Musk, Dogecoin stock soared 5%, only to dip the following morning. (Dogecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that Musk has long touted, and it is an accepted method of payment at Tesla's merchandise store.) Murdoch's son James is on Tesla's Board of Directors.

Given that video footage authentically showed Musk sitting next to the Murdochs at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, as well as the fact that Musk addressed the matter on Twitter, we rate this claim as "True."

